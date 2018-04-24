Two arrested with fake currency notes

Two persons were arrested at the Eragama area for the possession of counterfeit currency notes.

During an operation carried out based on a tip-off received by Damana Police, 14 fake notes of the Rs 5000 denomination were discovered with the suspects.

The arrested suspects, 34-year-old and 37-year-old residents of Damana, will be presented at the Ampara Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Damana Police is conducting further investigation regarding the matter.