Two arrested with fake currency notes

April 24, 2018   02:26 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two persons were arrested at the Eragama area for the possession of counterfeit currency notes.

During an operation carried out based on a tip-off received by Damana Police, 14 fake notes of the Rs 5000 denomination were discovered with the suspects.

The arrested suspects, 34-year-old and 37-year-old residents of Damana, will be presented at the Ampara Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Damana Police is conducting further investigation regarding the matter.

