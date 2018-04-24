Govt should not worry over a minor election  Duminda

The actions of certain individuals to gain power, has left the country without a guardian, says Minister of Agriculture Duminda Dissanayake.

The current government has the responsibility of running the country until 2020 and the President or the government should not be worried over results of a local government election, says the Minister.

He made this observation while attending the inaugural ceremony of a program for compensating farmers for damages to crops.

Under the program, nearly 500 farmers were compensated an amount of Rs 100,000 each.

The country would never progress under gratuitous influences, yet it is now the case in the country, the Minister further stated.