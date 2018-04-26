Sri Lankan killed in van attack: Consulate General awaits update from Canadian authorities

-

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Toronto says that an update from concerned Canadian authorities is awaited with regard to Ms. Renuka B. Amarasinghe, the Sri Lankan origin Canadian citizen who was among the 10 victims who passed away due to the van attack on pedestrians that took place in North Toronto on Monday, as per media reports.

Though it is yet to be officially confirmed by Canadian authorities, the Sri Lankan community is aware the death of Ms. Amarasinghe, who is a mother of a 7-year old boy.

At a meeting held last evening, at the Toronto Maha Vihara under the patronage of Ven. Ahangama Rathanasiri Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Vihara, which was attended by Consul General of Sri Lanka in Toronto and Consulate officials, it was decided that funeral arrangements will be organized, with assistance of the Sri Lankan community once the official formalities are completed.

The Consulate General is in constant contact with relevant authorities and members of the community and is extending all possible assistance, the statement said.

Toronto police say the 10 people killed and 14 injured in the attack were “predominantly” women.

Rathanasiri Thero says Amarasingha worked at school cafeterias and attended the temple frequently, sometimes helping arrange religious ceremonies.

Friend Thilina Pelendage says she was known for her humorous nature and for never forgetting people’s birthdays.

Pelendage says that she had no other relatives in Toronto and that another family in Toronto’s Sri Lankan community with whom Amarasingha once lived plans to care for her son.