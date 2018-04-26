Soon all SLFP MPs will leave the govt  Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena

Soon all SLFP MPs will leave the govt  Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena

April 26, 2018   09:11 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

All Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs will leave the government within a short period of time, says SLFP MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena. 

He points out that all 16 SLFP MPs who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister has received permission from the SLFP Central Committee to sit in the Opposition.

Holding a press conference he said that there is a plan for an accelerated reformation of the party which will occur within 45 days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories