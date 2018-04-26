Soon all SLFP MPs will leave the govt Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena
April 26, 2018 09:11 am
All Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs will leave the government within a short period of time, says SLFP MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena.
He points out that all 16 SLFP MPs who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister has received permission from the SLFP Central Committee to sit in the Opposition.
Holding a press conference he said that there is a plan for an accelerated reformation of the party which will occur within 45 days.