Soon all SLFP MPs will leave the govt  Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena

All Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MPs will leave the government within a short period of time, says SLFP MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena.

He points out that all 16 SLFP MPs who voted in favor of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister has received permission from the SLFP Central Committee to sit in the Opposition.

Holding a press conference he said that there is a plan for an accelerated reformation of the party which will occur within 45 days.