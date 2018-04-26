UNP Working Committee to meet today

April 26, 2018   09:42 am

By Manushi Silva

A special meeting of the United National Party’s (UNP) Working Committee is scheduled to be held today (26).

 

The Working Committee will assemble at UNP Headquarters-Sirikotha with UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe in chair.

 

All names of the new Politburo are to be presented to the Working Committee for approval today.

 

Meanwhile, the party members appointed to other positions are expected to be announced today.

 

The Politburo of the United National Party yesterday (25) appointed new members to the top positions of the party. 

 

List of new office bearers:

• General Secretary - Akila Viraj Kariyawasam 

• Chairman - Kabir Hashim 

• National Organiser – Navin Dissanayake

• Deputy Leader – Sajith Premadasa

• Assistant Leader – Ravi Karunanayake 

• Treasurer - Dr. Harsha de Silva

