Darawala estate housing line at risk of collapsing
File Photo.

Darawala estate housing line at risk of collapsing

April 26, 2018   02:33 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

An old housing line at Upper Darawala estate in Dickoya, Hatton is at the risk of collapsing says the plantation authority.

At around 5.00am today (26), walls of 2 houses in the housing line have collapsed and stones and walls of several other houses have also reportedly started crumbling down.

Around 100 household members of 32 families live in this estate housing line which was built more that 150 years ago. Allegedly, the housing line was built using stone and clay.

The plantation authority is paying attention to relocating its occupants to safer locations due to the danger of it collapsing.

The residents say that they have previously informed the authorities a several times, regarding the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories