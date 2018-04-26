Darawala estate housing line at risk of collapsing

An old housing line at Upper Darawala estate in Dickoya, Hatton is at the risk of collapsing says the plantation authority.

At around 5.00am today (26), walls of 2 houses in the housing line have collapsed and stones and walls of several other houses have also reportedly started crumbling down.

Around 100 household members of 32 families live in this estate housing line which was built more that 150 years ago. Allegedly, the housing line was built using stone and clay.

The plantation authority is paying attention to relocating its occupants to safer locations due to the danger of it collapsing.

The residents say that they have previously informed the authorities a several times, regarding the matter.