10 protesters arrested for attempting to forcibly enter UGC

Ten university students including a Buddhist monk were arrested for attempting to forcibly enter University Grants Commission premises during the protest staged by the Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF).



Earlier, Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesting university students in front of the UGC at Town Hall, Colombo.

The IUBF launched the protest march in opposition of hindering the enrollment of students for subjects of Buddhist Philosophy and Buddhist Studies for the academic year 2016/2017.

Heavy traffic was reported along the road from Slave Island to Town Hall in Colombo due to the protest march by the IUBF, Ada Derana Correspondent reported.