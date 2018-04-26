Ajith P. Perera says he will continue fight to protect UNP

State Minister Ajith P. Perera says that he will not abandon the fight for a democratic leadership in the United National Party (UNP).

He made these comments while speaking to the media after attending the UNP Working Committee meeting held this morning (26).

The UNP Working Committee has named and approved new members for several key posts and other office-bearer positions in line with their party reformation process.

The State Minister says that the democratization of the party is not possible under the current party constitution, however it can certainly be done through a new constitution.

Perera further states that he has fought for long under the current constitution and it has now reached its climax. He will continue the struggle to protect the party while remaining within its disciplinary limits, said the State Minister.

He says that the current limitations were a sad experience for him and that he will never accept the things as they are.

He further states that Ruwan Wijewardene must present his committee report and that it can only be done within a constitutional amendment.