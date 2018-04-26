We will defeat the 20th Amendment  NFF

April 26, 2018   05:23 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

National Freedom Front (NFF) claims that the true purpose of JVP bringing the 20th Amendment under the guise of abolishing the Executive Presidency is to fully enforce the 13th Amendment.

Deputy Leader of NFF Jayantha Samraweera stated this while attending a press conference held today (26) in Colombo.

The country will be divided not by the constitution, but through international interferences, he said.

He says to bring a 20th amendment if possible but NFF will defeat it by sacrificing lives, should it come to that.

As the first step of defeating the 20th amendment, they will commence a leaflet distribution campaign around the country from the May 3, Samaraweera further stated.
 

