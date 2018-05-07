Hinting at the possibility that he could seek reelection at the next presidential polls, President Maithripala Sirisena today said that he will not retire in 2020 as there is more work to be done in the country.

He revealed this at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party May Day Rally, themed ‘Labour Power for National Harmony’, currently underway at Chenkalady, Mawadiwembu in Batticaloa.

President Sirisena said that some people ask him whether he is retiring in 2020 and that social media is also saying he is retiring in 2020.

“I won’t retire in 2020. There is much more to be done for the country,” he said.

He also stated that the government is dedicated to strengthen national reconciliation and that certain political opponents are insulting and criticizing the many programmes carried out by the government to foster unity and reconciliation.

“We have still failed to implement a clear process that builds trust within all communities to prevent the reoccurrence of a war in this country.”

He stated that problems cannot be solved though war or guns and that they can only be resolved through humanity. “That is the sign of a developed society.”