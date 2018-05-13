There is no controversy between the Rajapaksa brothers Mahinda Rajapaksa
May 13, 2018 11:34 pm
There is no controversy between the Rajapaksa brothers as some say, said the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He made this comment in response to a question raised by a media personnel after a religious program at the Thimbirigasyaya Sama Viharaya, this morning (13).
Speaking further, the former President said that through the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement any sort of person can enter the country and this would also have an impact upon the culture.