There is no controversy between the Rajapaksa brothers Mahinda Rajapaksa

There is no controversy between the Rajapaksa brothers Mahinda Rajapaksa

May 13, 2018   11:34 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

There is no controversy between the Rajapaksa brothers as some say, said the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He made this comment in response to a question raised by a media personnel after a religious program at the Thimbirigasyaya Sama Viharaya, this morning (13).

Speaking further, the former President said that through the Singapore-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement any sort of person can enter the country and this would also have an impact upon the culture.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories