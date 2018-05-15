Three arrested for stealing goats to buy drugs

May 15, 2018   11:28 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Madampe Police arrests three suspects for stealing goats to acquire money to purchase heroin.

The 2 stolen goats had been at a Madampe paddy field when they were transported to Wennappuwa on a three-wheeler, to be sold.

Investigations revealed that, although the goats had been sold at a price of Rs 8,000 each, they are in fact worth about Rs 26,000 each.

The 3 suspects from Thinipitigama and Thaniyawallaba areas had revealed that they then proceeded to buy and use heroin with the acquired money.

The police had seized the 2 goats and the three-wheeler which was used to transport the animals.

The suspects will be presented at the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

The arrest was made by a team led by the Madampe Police Crime Investigation Unit’s OIC.

