Tense situation at Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha

The Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha session was adjourned, a short while ago, following a tense situation during a heated debate on the recent fuel price increase.

Earlier today (15), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members of the Pradeshiya Sabha staged a protest against the fuel price hike.

The councillors reportedly rode bicycles from Kalegana, Galle towards the Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha at 8.30 am today.

However, several UNP members of the Pradeshiya Sabha had opposed the SLPP protest by holding banners and grass and obstructing the SLPP protesters, which also lead to a tense situation.