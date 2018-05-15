Tense situation at Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha
File Photo.

Tense situation at Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha

May 15, 2018   12:58 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha session was adjourned, a short while ago, following a tense situation during a heated debate on the recent fuel price increase. 

Earlier today (15), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) members of the Pradeshiya Sabha staged a protest against the fuel price hike.

The councillors reportedly rode bicycles from Kalegana, Galle towards the Bope-Poddala Pradeshiya Sabha at 8.30 am today.

However, several UNP members of the Pradeshiya Sabha had opposed the SLPP protest by holding banners and grass and obstructing the SLPP protesters, which also lead to a tense situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories