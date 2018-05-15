Disrupted power supply restored after 4 hours

May 15, 2018   01:31 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The power supply to several areas, which was disrupted due to a technical failure on the electricity transmission line from Biyagama to Pannipitiya, has been restored.

The power outage reportedly lasted for about 4 hours.

The power supply to Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, Dehiwala, Ratmalana and Pannipitiya areas was disrupted due to technical failure which had occurred on a 220KV power line this morning.

The power failure occurred during the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) workers’ work-to-rule trade union action.

Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) Chairman Saumya Kumarawadu said that they will engage in maintenance activities on several conditions.

However, after 4 hours, the power supply has been completely restored in the affected areas, according to the Director (Development) and Media Spokesperson to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena.

