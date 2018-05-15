Former President given until July 4 to respond to charges in SLTB case

Former President given until July 4 to respond to charges in SLTB case

May 15, 2018   03:19 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The case filed by Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, seeking Rs 140 million in compensations for losses incurred, was taken up today (15) at the Commercial High Court of Colombo.

The SLTB requests compensation for the expenses borne by the institution for the SLTB buses used for Rajapaksa’s political campaign at the last Presidential Election.

The court granted the defendant, former President Rajapaksa, time until 4th July to respond to the charges.

According to the SLTB, the loss they had to bear due to the use of SLTB buses for former President’s political campaign is around Rs 140 million.

SLTB requested the court to charge the amount as compensation from Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories