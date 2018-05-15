Speaker signs Judicature (Amendment) Bill
May 15, 2018   03:26 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya today signed the Judicature (Amendment) Bill, the Speaker’s Office said. 

The Judicature (Amendment) Bill was presented on the March 6 by the Minister of Justice while it was passed in Parliament with amendments on May 9, 2018. 

The new law seeks to establish courts to handle cases related to bribery and corruption to speed up cases that have dragged on for years.

It makes provisions for a Permanent High Court at Bar to try, hear and determine the trials of the offences specified in the Sixth Schedule of the Act.

The new law will enable the chief justice to establish special high courts and appoint three judges to them as needed.

A Bill becomes an Act upon the endorsement of the Speaker on the Bill (Assent), under Article 79 and 80 of the Constitution and in terms of Standing Order 74.

