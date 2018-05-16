Two arrested with 20 gold biscuits in rectum

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle 20 gold biscuits worth around Rs 30 million by concealing in rectal cavities.

The suspects, residents of Hambantota, had arrived from Singapore and Chennai on flights UL 307 and UL122 respectively and were apprehended by Customs BIA staff on Tuesday (15).

They were stopped and subjected to a scan due to their suspicious movements while it was later uncovered that they had concealed gold biscuits in their rectal cavities.

The 32 year-old and 24-year-old passengers had attempted to smuggle in 8 and 12 gold biscuits, each weighing 100g, separately to the country.

The total value of the twenty Gold Biscuits has been estimated at LKR 13,000,000.

Meanwhile in a separate detection, customs officers arrested a Sri Lankan arriving from Mumbai this morning with two (02) Gold Biscuits hidden inside his shoes.

The two Biscuits have been valued at Rs 1,300,000 by Customs Gem Appraisers. The suspect is a 31 year old resident of Wellampitiya.

The smuggling of gold biscuits and jewellery has seen a recent spike in Sri Lanka after the recent tax hike on gold.