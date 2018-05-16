Avant Garde Chairman Senadhipathi files FR petition preventing arrest

May 16, 2018   02:47 pm

By Manushi Silva

A Fundamental Rights petition was filed by Avant-Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi today (16) seeking an Interim Order preventing CID from arresting him.

In his petition, Senadhipathi cited IGP Pujith Jayasundara, CID officers, and the Attorney General as respondents.

He states that the CID is attempting to arrest him with regard to the Avant-Garde floating armory transaction under the explosives and firearms ordinance.

The investigations conducted by the CID were carried out in an arbitrary and unlawful manner, Senadhipathi alleged adding that his fundamental rights have been violated.

Therefore the Petitioner Nissanka Senadhipathi requested the Supreme Court  to issue  an interim order preventing his arrest by the CID .

