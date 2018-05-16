Govt should prevent LTTE ideologies from resurfacing - Warnasinghe

The government should take legal action against any individuals who are attempting to promote the LTTE terrorist organization on the war heroes commemoration day, says Jathika Hela Urumaya (JHU).

JHU National Organiser Nishantha Sri Warnasinghe, speaking during TV Derana’s Wada Pitiya program last night (15), said they had offered a hand of peace and reconciliation instead of continuously celebrating the Victory Day.

But the LTTE supporters and the Tamil diaspora use our leniency to make the Tamil community, once again, a prisoner of them, he charged.

Warnasinghe stated that the government, instead of just making mere statements, must interfere if the LTTE organization, its ideologies, theories or symbols are being promoted once again in the country.