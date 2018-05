The Cabinet decided to increase bus fares by 6.56% yesterday (15).

Accordingly the minimum fare was kept unchanged at Rs.10 and the Transport Commission announced the revised bus fares today.

Previous Fare (Rs.) New Fare (Rs.) 10 10 13 14 17 18 21 23 25 27 29 31 34 36

However, several private bus associations, opposing the revised bus fares has decided to launch a strike with effect from midnight today (16).