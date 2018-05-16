War Heroes Commemoration event held in Melbourne

May 16, 2018   04:58 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A ceremony for the commemoration of Sri Lanka’s war heroes was organized in Melbourne, Australia to mark the 2009 military victory over the LTTE. 

This had been organized by the ‘Surakimu Lanka Melbourne Ekamuthuwa’ to honor the war heroes and all who led them to liberate the country from the LTTE terrorist organization.

Former Army Commander Lt. General Daya Ratnayake attended as the Chief Guest for the event held at the Clayton Hall in Melbourne.

At a time when the war heroes are forgotten in Sri Lanka, events held abroad like this need to be appreciated, said the former Army Chief.

Floral tributes were paid to the war heroes during the event as well.

