Two foreigners nabbed with cigarettes worth Rs.1.1 million

Two Foreigners residing in Sri Lanka have been intercepted on their arrival today (19) at the Bandaranaike International Airport,Katunayake while attempting to smuggle in a stock of cigerattes worth Rs.1.1 million .

The suspects have arrived in UL 869 at 5.50am with 115 cartoons of foreign cigarettes containing 23,000 sticks.

One passenger was identified as a female (20) while the male passenger was identified as a 23-year-old, both employed at a Construction company based in Sri Lanka.

The haul of cigaretteswas forfeited.

The detection was made at the Green Channel of the Customs Arrival by Assistant Superintendents of Customs.

Investigations were conducnted by Deputy Directors of Customs Viraj Wijewardhene and Narendra Fernando under the guidance of Director of Customs, O.M Jabeer .