Five-member Elections Committee appointed at SLCs EGM

May 19, 2018   02:10 pm

By Manushi Silva

A five-member Elections Committee has been appointed at the Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today (19).

The committee has been appointed to hold Sri Lanka Cricket elections on 31 May, SLC claimed.

Sri Lanka Cricket has unanimously elected and appointed Rasika Y. Weerathunga, Commodore Sanath Uthpala, Buddhike Illangethilaka, H.D. Jude Perera and Devagiri Bandara as the members of the SLC election committee, during its EGM, Ada Derana correspondent reported. 

