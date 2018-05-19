Minister Wijeyadasa instructs to resume conservation of Dambulla frescoes

Minister Wijeyadasa instructs to resume conservation of Dambulla frescoes

May 19, 2018   04:25 pm

By Manushi Silva

Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has instructed the authorities to resume the conservation activities of historical painting at Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya.

Minister Rajapakshe made this statement following an inspection tour in Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya yesterday (18).

He first paid homage to Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya and joined in observing the conservation work that was abandoned nearly a year ago along with a number of responsible officials.

Afterwards Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe held a discussion with Asgiriya Anunayaka Ven. Vendaruge Upali Nayaka Thero.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories