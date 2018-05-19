Minister Wijeyadasa instructs to resume conservation of Dambulla frescoes

Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has instructed the authorities to resume the conservation activities of historical painting at Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya.

Minister Rajapakshe made this statement following an inspection tour in Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya yesterday (18).

He first paid homage to Dambulla Raja Maha Viharaya and joined in observing the conservation work that was abandoned nearly a year ago along with a number of responsible officials.

Afterwards Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe held a discussion with Asgiriya Anunayaka Ven. Vendaruge Upali Nayaka Thero.