Sri Lanka calls for end to violence in occupied Palestinian territory

Sri Lanka has called for an end to violence and violation of the right to life and dignity of all persons as well as respect for International Law in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador A.L.A. Azeez delivered a statement on behalf of the Government of Sri Lanka at the 28th Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, on Friday (18).

He said that Sri Lanka notes with regret that the Special Session of the Human Rights Council convenes, against the backdrop of death and destruction in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as well as violence and mayhem in the region.

He said that it is important that the security of civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory receive the utmost consideration and their human rights are upheld and protected at all times.

“Violence has a self-generating capacity. It brings in its wake further violence and retaliation thereby eroding public trust and weakening the resilience of the larger society.”

“We take this opportunity to call for an end to violence and violation of the right to life and dignity of all persons as well as respect for International Law,” the statement said.

In our view, dialogue remains the viable option to seek resolution of prevalent challenges, if peace were to return to all peoples in the region, he said.

“Diplomacy and political leadership still have immense potential to carry dialogue through to success if pursued diligently, having regard to the fundamentals of a Two State solution.”