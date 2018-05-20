Group of suspects arrested over destruction of archaeological site in Ampara

A group of persons who were bulldozing and destroying an archaeological site in Ampara ,Samanthurai police division near Walathapitiya village, was apprehended in a joint operation carried out by Ampara and Samanthurai police.

Accordingly, two owners who provided excavator machines for the development purposes of the land and two excavator drivers have also been arrested by the police.

Samanthurai Magistrate H.M.Mohammed Fazil ordered to remand the suspects until June 01 when they were produced before Samanthurai Magistrate Courts yesterday (19).

Two excavator machines and a bulldozer were taken into police custody along with the suspects.