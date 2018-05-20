NBRO issues landslide warnings as rains continue

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today (20) issued landslide warnings for Kalutara, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Kurunegala & Galle Districts as heavy rainfall was experienced in several areas of the country.

The NBRO warned of landslides taking place if the inclement weather worsens in the coming days.

Residents in the aforementioned districts are requested to be on the lookout for possible landslides and cut slope failures.

The NBRO requests residents to be vigilant of landslides.