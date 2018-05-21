DMC issues flood warning as major rivers reach spill levels

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) states that the water levels of the main rivers have reached spill levels in certain areas due to the heavy rainfall.

Nilwala River, Ging River, Kalu River, Kelani River, Attanagaluwa Oya and Ma-Oya have been overflowing from some places.

As a result, the DMC has warned residents of lower catchment areas of these rivers to be on alert for flood conditions.

Nilwala River, Pitabeddara and Urawa areas are experiencing minor floods and the low water levels of Panadura Akuressa, Panadgamuwa are growing in to a major flood situation, said DMC.

Although the water levels of the upper current areas (Thawalama) of Ging River are declining, the lower current area (Baddegama) has rising water levels.

The Irrigation Department said that the minor flood situation of Kalu Ganga in Ratnapura areas is escalating, and the Divisional Secretariat areas of Kaluthara, Kelaniya, Kolonnawa, Biyagama, Kaduwela, Hanwella, Dompe, Ruwanwella, Dehiowita and Deraniyagala are at the risk of floods.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued a land slide warning for 4 districts due to heavy rain.

There is a possibility of landslides and earth slips in the Ratnapura, Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara, Kegalle, Kandy and Galle districts, should a rainfall of over 150mm occur.

Meanwhile, the DMC said that many people have been evacuated from several areas due to the adverse weather.