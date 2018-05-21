Residents of river basins urged to stay alert and take safety measures

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) has issued a flood warning for several river basins while the people living in those areas are requested to remain vigilant and take adequate safety precautions to mitigate the flood threat.

The DMC says that although the rains have decreases to a certain extent, the water levels at the lower catchment areas of the major rivers continue to rise.

The water levels of the Nilwala River, Ging River, Kalu River, Kelani River, Atthanagalu Oya, Mahaweli River and Ma Oya are rising, it said.

Therefore people living in the following river basins are advised to be alert and take safety measures on the possibility of floods:

Nilwala - (Matara, Kadawath Sathara, Thihagoda, Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, Athuruliya, Akuressa, Pitabaddara DS Divisions)

Ging - (Baddegama, Bope, Poddala, Velivitiya, Divithura, Nagoda, Niyagama, Thavalama, Neluwa DS Divisions)

Kalu - (Kaluthara, Dodamgoda, Millaniya, Madurawala, Horana, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Ingiriya, Kiriella, Kuruvita, Elapatha, Rathnapura DS Divisions)

Kelani - (Colombo, Kelaniya, Kolonnawa, Biyagama, Kaduwela, Hanwella, Dompe, Ruwanwella, Dehiovita, Deraniyagala DS Divisions)

Aththanagalu Oya - (Negambo, Ja-Ela, Katana, Minuwangoda, Gampaha, Aththanagalla, DS Divisions)

Ma Oya - (Pannala, Diulapitiya DS Divisions)