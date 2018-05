A fuel station in Mankulam has been robbed at around 3.30am today (21) by two armed men who had arrived in a van.

According to police, the 2 men had threatened an employee of the fuel station with a sharp weapon and fled with cash at the fuel station.

The suspects have reportedly robbed the fuel station of around Rs 186,000.

The suspects have not been identified as of yet and Mankulam Police is conducting further investigations.