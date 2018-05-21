Army and Navy teams deployed to affected districts; SLAF on standby

Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Navy teams have been deployed to disaster prone areas in order to provide necessary assistance to affected people, the military spokespersons told Ada Derana.

Accordingly the Navy has dispatched 27 teams to 5 districts, namely Galle, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Kurunegala and Puttalam.

Each team has been provided with a dinghy boat, according to the navy spokesman.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Army has deployed 115 personnel to 4 districts affected by the adverse weather.

A team of 25 personnel have been sent to Galle District, a team of 30 to Ratnapura District, a team of 40 to Kalutara District and a team comprised of 20 personnel Matara District.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) says that aircrafts and rescue teams are on standby to be deployed to those areas when necessary.