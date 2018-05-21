Nominations submitted for chairmanship of Sri Lanka Cricket

Thilanga Sumathipala, Jayantha Dharmadasa, Nishantha Ranatunga and Mohan de Silva have submitted nominations for the chairmanship of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The SLC Elections Committee says that their names have been sent to the country’s cricket clubs in order to file objections, if any, before May 22.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) elections to appoint new office bearers will be held on May 31.

A five-member Elections Committee was appointed at the SLC’s Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Saturday (May 19).