Kalu River reaching Major Flood level

The Department of Irrigation says that the water level of the Kalu River has exceeded Minor Flood level and is reaching Major Flood level due to the heavy rainfall received by the Kalu River catchment area.

The water level in the Ratnapura area has exceeded Minor Flood level is currently gradually rising, it said, issuing a flood warning.

Therefore if the rainfall currently experienced in the upper catchment area persists, it could develop in a Major Flood situation within the next couple of hours.

The water levels of Ellagawa and Putupawula areas in the Kalu River lower catchment area are also gradually increasing to a Minor Flood level while the water level of the Millakanda area which has exceeded Minor Flood level is expected to further increase.

Accordingly the people living in the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions are requested to remain extremely vigilant and take safety measures for possible floods:

Kalutara, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Madurawala, Horana, Bulathsinhala, Ingiriya, Palinda Nuwara, Kiriella, Kuruwita, Elapatha and Ratnapura.