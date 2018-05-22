Death toll from adverse weather rises to 8; over 38,000 affected

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) says that a total of 38,040 persons have been affected due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions while 8 deaths have been reported so far.

Fifteen districts have been affected by the heavy monsoon rains prompting authorities to warn against landslides and floods in low-lying areas after spill gates had to be opened.

Meanwhile the Department of Irrigation said that flood situations have been reported in several areas due to several major rivers overflowing due to the inclement weather.

Kelani River, Kalu River, Ging River, Nilawala River and Mahaweli River have started to overflow, it said.

In addition to this a number of lowlands are under water due to the overflow of Maha Oya and Attanagalu Oya.

Meanwhile the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) stated that the landslide warnings issued for 8 districts will continue to remain until 5.00pm today (22).

The warnings were issued for Kegalle, Ratnapura, Kurunegala, Badulla, Kandy, Matale, Colombo and Gampaha districts.

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 150 mm, if the rains continue, evacuate to a safe location to avoid the risk of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence, the NBRO requested.

The Department of Meteorology says that the prevailing rainy condition along with cloudy skies in the Southwestern part of the island is expected to continue during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls, above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central, North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts, it said.