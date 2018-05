-

Train services on the Colombo-Puttalam line from Colombo have been restricted to Lunuwila as railway tracks are submerged due to floods at Thummodara.

The Railway Control Room said that office trains will travel from Lunuwila to Colombo.

The track between Nattandiya and Thummodara railway stations is under water due to the Hamilton Canal overflowing, Ada Derana reporter said.