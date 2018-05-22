Several water purification plants shut down; power cuts in flood-hit areas

Several water purification plants have been shut down due to the adverse weather, said Rauf Hakeem, Minister of City Planning and Water Supply.

He also points out that the power supply too has been suspended at certain purification plants.

However, they will do their best to provide the public with clean water, said the minister.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has decided to cut off power in certain areas in Ratnapura district due to the current flood situation.

According to the Media Spokesperson to the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena, the power cut will affect the areas of Kuruwita, Eheliyagoda, Kirielaa and Elapatha.

Meanwhile, schools belonging to 3 educational zones in the Sabaragamuwa Province will be closed today (22) due to the adverse weather conditions that prevailed in the area, said the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Education Department.

Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam had directed school principals and Zonal Directors of Education to decide whether or not to open schools in disaster prone areas.

Accordingly, all schools in Ratnapura, Dehiowita and Nivithigala Educational Zones had been closed since yesterday (21).