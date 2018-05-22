Spill gate of Kotmale reservoir opened

May 22, 2018   02:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

One spill gate of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir has been opened this morning (22).

Due to the heavy rains in the western slopes area of central highlands, 4 spill gates of the Kotmale reservoir had been opened since last evening (21) until 8 am today.

However, a spill gate was once again opened at around 10 am today.

If the rains continue, more spill gates will be opened and therefore the public living on either side of the Kotmalaoya, downstream of the dam, should be on alert, the engineers at the reservoir request.

