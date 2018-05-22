Traffic restricted to one lane on Hatton-Colombo main road

May 22, 2018   02:13 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The vehicular movement on the Hatton-Colombo main road, which was disrupted by landslips and fallen mounds of earth, has now been restored and traffic has been restricted to a single lane.

The mounds of earth that had fallen on to the road due to the incessant rain that fell on the western slopes areas of the central highlands, has been cleared and the Ginigathhena Police has assigned a single lane for the vehicle to travel.

The landslips have occurred at a place the Road Development Authority was repairing as it was identified as a risk area for landslides.

The inclement weather conditions in the central highlands have diminished as of now, yet, if rains occur once again, there is a risk of landslips, stated the Ginigathhena Police while requesting the motorists to be careful when using the road.

