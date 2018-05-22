Angajan Ramanathan recommended for Deputy Speaker post

President Maithripala Sirisena has reportedly recommended the name of SLFP Jaffna District MP Angajan Ramanathan to the position of Deputy Speaker of Parliament, which is presently vacant.

This was revealed by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya during the Party Leaders’ meeting held today (22) at the Parliament Complex, Minister Mano Ganesan said in a Facebook post.

The Deputy Speaker post has been vacant since the resignation of Thilanga Sumathipala, who was among the SLFP MPs who quit the government after supporting the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

On April 6, the Speaker had informed Parliament that Sumathipala had tendered his resignation from the post of Deputy Speaker to the President, about a month ago.