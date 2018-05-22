IP Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner further remanded

Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were arrested over the Welikada Prison clashes in 2012, has been further remanded until June 05.

The case was taken up for hearing today (22), before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Chamari Weerasuriya.

The Criminal Investigation Division (CID) informed the court that further investigations are being carried out regarding the incident.

Attorneys appearing on behalf of the aggrieved party pointed out that, the investigations regarding the matter seem to have slowed down and that they need to be hastened.

Accordingly, the court decided to further remand the suspect until June 5 and ordered the CID to submit a progress report on the investigations.

IP Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was arrested by the CID on March 28 over the alleged killing of inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012.

Lamahewa, who was the then Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison and currently Prisons Commissioner (Rehabilitation), was arrested by CID at his official residence at No. 142, Baseline Road, Colombo 9 the following day.

Twenty-seven inmates were killed and more than 20 other injured in deadly shooting during the Welikada Prison riot on November 9, 2012 when prisoners took control of the populated prison objecting to an unannounced search by the Special Task Force to nab hidden arms, drugs and mobile phones at the prison.