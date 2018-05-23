Current govt. has given war heroes the place they deserve  Fonseka

Current govt. has given war heroes the place they deserve  Fonseka

May 23, 2018   11:08 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, states that the current government has given the country’s war heroes the place they deserve.

Responding to questions from the media, he says that certain people who didn’t give the war heroes their rightful place, are now shedding crocodile tears.

When inquired about the recent commemorations in the North on Remembrance Day, he said that they had only honored the civilians who died due to the war and nothing happened to celebrate the LTTE terrorist organization.

He further states that the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa doesn’t know the workings of terrorism and only tries to promote racism and rile up the public by making statements against the government.

The former Defense Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is also the same, the minister added.

