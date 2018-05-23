Traffic restricted on Kaduwela-Biyagama Bridge due to erosion

May 23, 2018   11:36 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Police said that traffic has been restricted on the bridge connecting Biyagama and Kaduwela due to a high risk situation owing to the prevailing adverse weather condition. 

According to reports, heavy erosion of soil has occurred along the Kelani River banks underneath bridge causing fears regarding the bridge’s structural strength.  

Chairman of the Road Development Authority (RDA) Nihal Sooriyarachchi, when contacted by Ada Derana, said that a team of engineers have been sent to the location to inspect damage.  

