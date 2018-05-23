Tripping of grid substations cause power outages in several areas

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said that the tripping of grid substations in Katunayake, Bolawatta, Pannala, Maho, Puttalam, Chilaw and Old-Anuradhapura have resulted in power outages in several areas.

The CEB said that the tripping of the grid substation in Chilaw at around 11.00am today (23) had triggered this situation.

The Spokesman of the Ministry of power and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena, speaking to Ada Derana, said that steps have been taken to rectify the issues and restore power to the affected areas.