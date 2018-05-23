Rs 60 mn paid to migrant workers as insurance compensation

During the first four months of this year, a total payment of Rs 60 million has been granted as compensation, under the insurance compensation scheme for migrant workers, says the Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE).

Rs 34.41 million have been claimed for deaths of migrant workers due to accidents and illnesses. According to the SLBFE, this compensation is valid for workers who passed away while employed abroad or passed away within 3 months of return to Sri Lanka due to an illness.

Rs. 25.58 million has been provided by the bureau for 623 persons afflicted with various diseases and ill-treatment, for receiving medication.

Over the past two years, a total of Rs 292.88 million had been paid out by the SLBFE.

The SLFBE has introduced an insurance scheme for all migrant workers who are registered under the bureau.

To ensure their safety, Minister of Foreign Employment Harin Fernando and the Deputy Minister Manusha Nanayakkara request migrant workers to register under the Foreign Employment Bureau.