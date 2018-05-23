CEB engineers to temporarily halt work-to-rule in disaster affected areas

May 23, 2018   02:54 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) states that they will temporality halt their trade union action in the disaster affected areas. 

This decision was taken as the power supply had to be restored in the disaster stricken areas as soon as possible, according to the Union.

CEBEU has been engaged in a work-to-rule industrial action since 8th May.

Meanwhile, there has been a power shortage in several areas, today (23), due to a technical failure at the Chilaw Grid substation, according to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

As a result, there have been power cuts in the areas of Katunayake, Bolawatta, Maha, Puttalam, Chilaw and Anuradhapura which are being transmitted over by the said substation.

When contacted by Ada Derana, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, Sulakshana Jayawardena said that swift action is being taken to restore the power.

