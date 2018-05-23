Pre-schools in Southern province closed until June 01

All pre-schools in Southern Province will be close until June 1st to prevent the spread of a viral flu, Southern Province Education Minister Chandima Rasaputhra announced.

Earlier the Ministry announced that primary schools and primary sections (Grades 1 to 5) in Deniyaya, Udugama, Matara, Mulatiyana, Akuressa, Tangalle, Walasmulla and Galle Education Zones will be closed until May 28 to prevent the spread of a viral flu.

Therefore they will reopen for studies on May 30 as May 29 is a Poya holiday.

A viral flu is spreading across the Southern Province, and as a result a large number of patients, mostly infants and children, have been admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

The flu has caused 15 deaths including an infant so far within the past month with a large number still receiving treatment at the hospital.