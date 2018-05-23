Govt. increases subsidy for concessionary bus services

May 23, 2018   10:22 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The government has decided to increase the subsidy provided for the ‘Sisu Seriya’, ‘Gemi Seriya’ and ‘Nisi Seriya’ concessionary bus services.

The ‘Sisu Seriya’ is to provide passenger transportation services based on subscription fees for school children and students of universities, technical colleges or similar institutes. 

The Gemi Seriya services are for the rural public who live on uneconomical routes. And the Nisi Seriya service was introduced to provide a reliable and regular public bus service during late night.

The government, considering the costs borne to provide the service and to encourage the service providers, has decided to increase the subsidy allocated for the service.

