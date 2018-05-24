Passenger held at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.5 mn

May 24, 2018   08:32 am

A Sri Lankan passenger has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle 150 cartons of foreign cigarettes into the country this morning.

The 35 year old resident of Grandpass, Colombo had arrived from Kuwait by flight KU 361 at 01.10am today (24).

There had been 30,000 cigarettes which are valued at Rs. 1,500,000 in those 150 cartons, airport customs said.

Further investigations are being carried out by Customs. 

