Four sluice gates of Thabbowa Reservoir opened

May 24, 2018   09:03 am

Four sluice gates of the Thabbowa Reservoir in Puttalam have been opened due to rising water levels. 

The Disaster management Center (DMC) advises those living downstream to remain vigilant in this regard. 

The Thabbowa tank is situated in the Karuwalagaswewa Divisional Secretariat area and it is the largest tank belonging to the Divisional Irrigation Engineer-Puttalam. 

The catchment area of the tank is 388.35 Sq. miles and the capacity at FSL is 15400 Ac ft. 

