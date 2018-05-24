MP Sanath Nishantha and brother further remanded

UPFA Puttalam District MP Sanath Nishantha Perera and his brother former Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jagath Samantha Perera have been further remanded until June 07.

Due to the hospitalization of Chilaw High Court Judge Sanjeewa Morayas, the case was taken up before High Court Registrar Ajith Jayasundara today (24), Ada Derana reporter said.

The Puttalam District MP and his brother are charged over the assault of the Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretary and the case is being heard at the Chilaw High Court.

Upon being granted bail in the case, a condition was set ordering the duo to appear before the Chilaw Police on every Sunday and place their signature.

However, they have been accused of failing to appear at the police station since August 2017 and thereby violated their bail conditions.